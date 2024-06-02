Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3133 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JBBB opened at $49.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day moving average is $48.38.
About Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF
