Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3133 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JBBB opened at $49.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day moving average is $48.38.

About Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

