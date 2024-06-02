Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) vs. BOTS (OTCMKTS:BTZI) Financial Analysis

BOTS (OTCMKTS:BTZI – Get Free Report) and Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BOTS and Ispire Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get BOTS alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOTS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ispire Technology $115.61 million 3.44 -$6.10 million ($0.24) -29.42

BOTS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ispire Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOTS 0 0 0 0 N/A Ispire Technology 0 0 1 1 3.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BOTS and Ispire Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Ispire Technology has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.81%. Given Ispire Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ispire Technology is more favorable than BOTS.

Profitability

This table compares BOTS and Ispire Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOTS N/A N/A N/A Ispire Technology -8.79% -34.23% -11.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Ispire Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 66.2% of Ispire Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ispire Technology beats BOTS on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BOTS

(Get Free Report)

BOTS, Inc. focuses on developing and servicing blockchain and robotics solutions. The company offers decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity, crypto generation, mining, equipment repair, and extended warranties on Bitcoin mining equipment. It has a partnership with Cyber Security Group, Ltd. to introduce a new Web Application Firewall, a real-time solution that provides protection against both bots-based (DDoS) and application, API, user, or infrastructure threats. The company was formerly known as mCig, Inc. and changed its name to BOTS, Inc. in May 2020. BOTS, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About Ispire Technology

(Get Free Report)

Ispire Technology Inc. researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for BOTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.