iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IHI. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 367,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after purchasing an additional 71,596 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,791,000.

NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.53. 830,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,732. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.13. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $59.14. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

