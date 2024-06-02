iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Position Increased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2,234.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.25. 167,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,848. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.88. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $193.00 and a 1-year high of $254.78.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

