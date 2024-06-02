iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,974,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,858. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.30 and its 200-day moving average is $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.4637 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

