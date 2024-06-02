iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Announces $0.20 Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2018 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

EMHY stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.49. iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.44 and a 12 month high of $51.12.

About iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

