iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IBMR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.65. 17,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,014. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.18.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2029.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.