iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO) Announces Dividend of $0.05

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS IBMO opened at $25.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

