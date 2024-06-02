iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO) Announces Dividend of $0.05

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
BATS IBMO opened at $25.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35.
About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF
- What are earnings reports?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.