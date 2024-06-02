iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN) Announces Dividend of $0.05

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0476 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.
iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of IBMN remained flat at $26.43 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 92,239 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45.
About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF
