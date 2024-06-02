iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Declares Dividend of $0.13 (BATS:IBHI)

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1331 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of IBHI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,921 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00.
About iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF
