iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH) Plans Dividend of $0.14

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1372 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance
iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.14. 12,969 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10.
iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile
