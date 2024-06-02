iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH) Plans Dividend of $0.14

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1372 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.14. 12,969 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10.

Get iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.