iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1427 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS IBHE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.37. 71,562 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21.
iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile
