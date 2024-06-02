iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) to Issue Dividend of $0.29

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2885 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
BATS HYDB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.47. 192,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.13.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile
