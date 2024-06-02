iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Purchased by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.86. 341,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,735. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1667 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

