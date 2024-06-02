iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,480 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.68. 9,406,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,598,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.50. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.