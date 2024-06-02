iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Warwick Investment Management Inc.

Warwick Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $4.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $529.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,933,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336,076. The company has a market capitalization of $457.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $519.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.88. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $535.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

