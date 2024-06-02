iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on June 7th

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1539 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.29. 58,238 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.30 and its 200 day moving average is $77.55. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

