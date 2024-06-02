iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2021 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.33. 11,892,910 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.14.

About iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

