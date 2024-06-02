iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2024

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2021 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.33. 11,892,910 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.14.

About iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Dividend History for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.