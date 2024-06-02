iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Plans Dividend of $0.20

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2021 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:USHY traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.33. The stock had a trading volume of 11,892,910 shares. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.13.
About iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
