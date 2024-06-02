iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (BATS:GOVZ) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (BATS:GOVZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0384 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GOVZ stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 100,212 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15.

iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (GOVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US separate trading of registered interest and principal securities (STRIPS), with remaining maturities of at least 25 years.

