Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Ipsen Stock Performance
Shares of IPSEY stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 387. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.38. Ipsen has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $34.34.
Ipsen Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ipsen
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.