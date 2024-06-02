IOTA (MIOTA) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $719.97 million and approximately $6.79 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001693 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

IOTA Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,286,918,475 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

