Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the April 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 696,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of VVR stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 559,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,891. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
