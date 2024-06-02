Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the April 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 696,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VVR stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 559,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,891. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 171,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 167,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 78,416 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 212,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 772.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 78,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 69,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 87,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 42,260 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.