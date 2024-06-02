Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.15

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and traded as high as $10.39. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 30,518 shares traded.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a boost from Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%.
Insider Activity at Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust
Institutional Trading of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 59.7% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,114,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 790,187 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 274.4% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 118,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 87,164 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 66.8% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 146,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 58,522 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $516,000.
About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.