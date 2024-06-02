Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,843 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $11,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 31,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 52,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 94,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDBC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.05. 2,721,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,534,132. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

