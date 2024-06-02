Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,500 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the April 30th total of 161,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCV traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,213. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $17.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0674 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.