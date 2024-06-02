Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the April 30th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 44,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,707. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.18. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $22.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.129 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 230,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 25,372 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,684,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 58,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

