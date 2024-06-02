Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the April 30th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BSJR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 44,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,707. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.18. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $22.54.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.129 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
