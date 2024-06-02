Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,656.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,479 shares of company stock valued at $14,934,991 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $402.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.63 billion, a PE ratio of 72.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.90. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $412.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.