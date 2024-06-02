inSure DeFi (SURE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $139.33 Million

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One inSure DeFi token can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $139.33 million and approximately $224,371.23 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About inSure DeFi

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00525841 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $284,416.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

