Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Short Interest Up 6.9% in May

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,600 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the April 30th total of 509,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Inspired Entertainment Price Performance

INSE stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.11. The stock had a trading volume of 66,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,932. The firm has a market cap of $242.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.83 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.05. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $16.01.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.65 million. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 0.56%. Research analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on INSE. B. Riley assumed coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,564,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after acquiring an additional 155,251 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 2.6% in the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 9.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 372,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 32,380 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 94.6% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 348,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 169,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 0.8% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 247,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

