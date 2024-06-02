Insider Selling: A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) EVP Sells $19,625.00 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) EVP Carol Meltzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $19,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Carol Meltzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Carol Meltzer sold 500 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $19,580.00.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $866.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of -0.05. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.25.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.56). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMRK has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Capmk downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Maxim Group began coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Northland Securities cut A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A-Mark Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

