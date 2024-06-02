IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Short Interest Up 17.6% in May

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,390.0 days.
IMCD Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IMDZF traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.16. 450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154. IMCD has a twelve month low of $114.72 and a twelve month high of $180.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.09.
IMCD Company Profile
