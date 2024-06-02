IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Short Interest Up 17.6% in May

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,390.0 days.

IMCD Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IMDZF traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.16. 450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154. IMCD has a twelve month low of $114.72 and a twelve month high of $180.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.09.

IMCD Company Profile

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides adhesives, core materials, filler reinforcements, flame retardants, masterbatch, modifiers, operating materials, pigments, plasticizers, processing aids, PUR raw materials, rubber elastomers, solvents, stabilizers, thermoplastic elastomers, thermoplastics, thermoplastics, and other additives.

