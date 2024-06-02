IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IceCure Medical’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on IceCure Medical from $1.90 to $2.90 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.
View Our Latest Analysis on ICCM
IceCure Medical Price Performance
IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 101.66% and a negative net margin of 444.30%. The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IceCure Medical will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About IceCure Medical
IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than IceCure Medical
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for IceCure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IceCure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.