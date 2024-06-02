IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IceCure Medical’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on IceCure Medical from $1.90 to $2.90 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of ICCM opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. IceCure Medical has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.70.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 101.66% and a negative net margin of 444.30%. The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IceCure Medical will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

