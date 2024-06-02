IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Short Interest Update

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,080,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the April 30th total of 9,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

IAMGOLD stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.95. 11,696,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,944,274. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $4.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.68.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on IAG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,363 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 987,468 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

