HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives $640.04 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $640.04.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $611.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $625.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $589.59. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. Analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total value of $1,802,342.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,898,542.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total transaction of $1,802,342.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,898,542.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,919,191. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 171.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in HubSpot by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its stake in HubSpot by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,844,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

