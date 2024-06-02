Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,203,800 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the April 30th total of 8,927,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 991.5 days.

Huaneng Power International Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HUNGF remained flat at $0.66 during trading hours on Friday. Huaneng Power International has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops, constructs, operates, and manages power plants and related projects. The company generates power from gas turbine, hydro, wind, photovoltaic, coal-fired, and biomass resources.

