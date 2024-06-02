Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,203,800 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the April 30th total of 8,927,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 991.5 days.
Huaneng Power International Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HUNGF remained flat at $0.66 during trading hours on Friday. Huaneng Power International has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57.
Huaneng Power International Company Profile
