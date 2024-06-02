Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 98.7% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $202.19. 3,163,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,667. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.71.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

