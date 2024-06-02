Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Update

Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,200 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the April 30th total of 100,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Holcim Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HCMLY opened at $17.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $16.14. Holcim has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $18.25.

Holcim Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.5685 per share. This is a positive change from Holcim’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th.

About Holcim

Holcim AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates through North America; Latin America; Europe; Asia, Middle East & Africa; and Solutions & Products segments. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; ready-mix concrete; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, insulation tile adhesives, facade solutions, and contracting and services.

