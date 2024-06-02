Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Short Interest Up 17.5% in May

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the April 30th total of 3,310,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 888,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

HLMN traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,125. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15. Hillman Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $350.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillman Solutions

In other news, COO Jon Michael Adinolfi sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $1,079,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 659,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,511.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Jon Michael Adinolfi sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $1,079,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 659,889 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,511.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 85,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $816,283.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,441 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLMN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 56.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 320.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 46,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 35,568 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 19.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 427,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Stories

