HI (HI) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

HI (HI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 1st. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $238,578.74 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HI has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009319 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00011988 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001325 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,772.01 or 1.00025683 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00012044 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.16 or 0.00115358 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004044 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,452,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0004962 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $223,115.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

