HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $240.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $229.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $220.33.

HEICO Price Performance

HEICO stock opened at $221.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.17. HEICO has a 1 year low of $153.63 and a 1 year high of $225.61.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. HEICO had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $955.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $243,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at $29,953,559.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $243,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HEICO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,276,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $586,036,000 after buying an additional 311,304 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in HEICO by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 567,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,438,000 after purchasing an additional 43,509 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 23.4% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 352,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,250,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 22.8% in the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 261,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,305,000 after purchasing an additional 48,447 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 176,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,499,000 after purchasing an additional 16,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

