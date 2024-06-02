Head-To-Head Survey: First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) versus Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) and First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Truist Financial has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Merchants has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Truist Financial and First Merchants, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truist Financial 0 7 10 0 2.59 First Merchants 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Truist Financial currently has a consensus target price of $43.17, suggesting a potential upside of 14.37%. First Merchants has a consensus target price of $41.25, suggesting a potential upside of 24.81%. Given First Merchants’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Merchants is more favorable than Truist Financial.

This table compares Truist Financial and First Merchants’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truist Financial $33.25 billion 1.52 -$1.09 billion ($1.32) -28.60 First Merchants $999.49 million 1.94 $223.79 million $3.47 9.52

First Merchants has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Truist Financial. Truist Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Merchants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.3% of Truist Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of First Merchants shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Truist Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of First Merchants shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Truist Financial pays out -157.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Merchants pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Truist Financial has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years and First Merchants has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Truist Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Truist Financial and First Merchants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truist Financial -4.28% 9.15% 0.92% First Merchants 20.15% 10.21% 1.21%

Summary

First Merchants beats Truist Financial on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides funding; asset management; automobile lending; credit card lending; consumer finance; home equity and mortgage lending; other direct retail lending; insurance; investment brokerage; mobile/online banking; payment solutions; point-of-sale lending; retail and small business deposit products; small business lending; and wealth management/private banking services. In addition, it offers asset based lending, investment banking and capital market, institutional trust, insurance premium finance, derivatives, commercial lending, international banking, leasing, merchant, commercial deposit and treasury, floor plan, mortgage warehouse lending, real estate lending, and supply chain financing services. Further, the company provides insurance brokerage, retail and wholesale brokerage, securities underwriting and market making, loan syndication, and investment management and advisory services. The company was formerly known as BB&T Corporation and changed its name to Truist Financial Corporation in December 2019. Truist Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also provides personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services. The company operates banking locations in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan counties. It also offers its services through electronic and mobile delivery channels. First Merchants Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

