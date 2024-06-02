Head-To-Head Survey: Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) & Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) and Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Amer Sports and Columbia Sportswear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amer Sports N/A N/A N/A Columbia Sportswear 7.20% 13.98% 9.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Amer Sports and Columbia Sportswear, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amer Sports 0 3 11 0 2.79 Columbia Sportswear 1 4 0 0 1.80

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Amer Sports presently has a consensus price target of $18.79, suggesting a potential upside of 22.22%. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus price target of $75.75, suggesting a potential downside of 11.53%. Given Amer Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amer Sports is more favorable than Columbia Sportswear.

40.3% of Amer Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Columbia Sportswear shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.7% of Columbia Sportswear shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amer Sports and Columbia Sportswear’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amer Sports $4.50 billion 1.73 -$208.60 million N/A N/A Columbia Sportswear $3.44 billion 1.47 $251.40 million $4.10 20.88

Columbia Sportswear has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amer Sports.

Summary

Columbia Sportswear beats Amer Sports on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amer Sports

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports. The Technical Apparel segment offers outdoor apparel, footwear, and accessories which includes climbing gear. The Outdoor Performance segment provides hiking and running footwear, functional apparel, skiing and snowboarding gear, and lifestyle footwear. The Ball & Racquet Sports segment offers sports equipment for tennis, baseball, american football, basketball, golf, and various other professional and recreational sports. This segment provides custom-fitting protective gear and apparel for baseball, softball, football, and lacrosse. It sells its products under the Arc'teryx, PeakPerformance, Salomon, Atomic, Armada, ENVE, Wilson, Louisville Slugger, DeMarini, EvoShield, and ATEC brands. The company distributes its products through retail stores, general sporting goods retailers, specialty stores, independently operated partner stores, and distributors, as well as its e-commerce websites, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Amer Sports Management Holding (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Amer Sports, Inc. in August 2023. Amer Sports, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities. It offers footwear products that include lightweight hiking boot; trail running shoes; rugged cold weather boots; sandals and shoes for use in water activities; and footwear for lifestyle wear. In addition, it owned network of branded and outlet retail stores; brand-specific e-commerce sites; and concession or franchise-based arrangements with third parties at branded outlet and shop-in-shop retail locations, as well as through independently operated specialty outdoor and sporting goods stores, sporting goods chains, department store chains, internet retailers, and international distributors. The company sells its products under the Columbia, Mountain Hard Wear, SOREL, and prAna brand names. Columbia Sportswear Company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

