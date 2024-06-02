Head to Head Review: Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) and Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) and Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and Flughafen Zürich’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico 29.12% 52.18% 14.56% Flughafen Zürich N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and Flughafen Zürich, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico 0 1 2 0 2.67 Flughafen Zürich 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has a consensus price target of $175.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.24%. Given Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico is more favorable than Flughafen Zürich.

11.7% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and Flughafen Zürich’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico $1.88 billion 5.08 $539.17 million $11.20 16.84 Flughafen Zürich N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has higher revenue and earnings than Flughafen Zürich.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico beats Flughafen Zürich on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica. It also offers aeronautical services, such as passenger, aircraft landing, parking, airport security, and passenger walkway and airport bus, as well as car packing charges; complementary services, including baggage handling, catering, aircraft maintenance and repair, and fuel; cargo handling; and ground transportation services. In addition, the company provides non-aeronautical services, such as redesigning and modernizing terminal spaces and developing new projects; telephone and internet services; and ground handling services under the brand Primesky, as well as advertising services. Further, it engages in commercial activities comprising leasing space in terminals to airlines and other service providers; to retail stores, such as souvenir and gift shops, fashion and footwear stores, pharmacies, jewelry, electronics, cosmetics, and others; to various food and beverage services; car rental service companies, including parking spots, lots, and car rental reservation booths; to timeshare developers; to financial service providers; and to operators of duty-free stores. Additionally, the company operates parking facilities; VIP lounges; convenience stores; and vending machines. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

About Flughafen Zürich

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich Airport in Switzerland. It operates through Aviation; Passengers with Reduced Mobility (PRM); User Fees; Air Security; Access Fees; Noise; Non-Regulated Business; and International segments. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for PRM; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services and fees. The company also offers passenger and aircraft security measures consisting of systems, its operation, and maintenance designed to prevent actions that affect the security of commercial civil aviation, such as facilities for checks on passengers, hand luggage, checked baggage, and freight. In addition, it provides air security-related equipment and services comprising relevant systems, its operation, and maintenance; and airport policing duties, surveillance patrols, and other security-related duties. Further, the company develops, markets, and operates commercial infrastructure at Zurich Airport, including retail and restaurant/catering operations at the airport, renting premises, parking services, and various commercial services; and provides consulting services. Additionally, it develops and operates other airports in Brazil, Chile, Curaçao, and Colombia; constructs an airport in India. Flughafen Zürich AG was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Kloten, Switzerland.

