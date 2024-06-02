HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

IMCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $48.98 on Thursday. Immunocore has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.15 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Immunocore will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMCR. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 4,817.1% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 976,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,684,000 after purchasing an additional 956,204 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 93.8% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 906,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,072,000 after purchasing an additional 438,946 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,312,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,638,000 after purchasing an additional 399,201 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the 4th quarter valued at $23,439,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Immunocore by 490.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after buying an additional 207,664 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

