HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioLineRx’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised BioLineRx to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of BioLineRx stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a market cap of $59.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BioLineRx has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.53.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BioLineRx will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLineRx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

