HC Wainwright Comments on IceCure Medical Ltd’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICCM)

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of IceCure Medical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IceCure Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IceCure Medical’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 444.30% and a negative return on equity of 101.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of IceCure Medical from $1.90 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

IceCure Medical Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICCM opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. IceCure Medical has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

