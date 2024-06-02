Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $105.94

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$105.94 and traded as low as C$105.24. Hammond Power Solutions shares last traded at C$111.17, with a volume of 133,628 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPS.A. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Hammond Power Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$85.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$129.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$106.16.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

