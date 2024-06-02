Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.59.

Get Halliburton alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Halliburton

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.77. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $28.43 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 434,287 shares of company stock worth $15,415,304 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 443.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.