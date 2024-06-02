GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Short Interest Update

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,590,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the April 30th total of 8,990,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2,816.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the first quarter worth about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.77. 3,623,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,454. GSK has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.51. The company has a market cap of $92.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.65.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GSK will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.3762 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GSK. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

